DNA: ASI's survey will tell whether Gyanvapi..mosque or temple?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
The court has given a big decision in the case of Maa Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi Masjid located near Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The court has approved the ASI survey. Except Vujukhana, the entire area will be surveyed including all the western wall and all three pillars.
