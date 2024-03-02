trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726897
DNA: BJP announced 195 names for 543 Lok Sabha seats

Mar 02, 2024
BJP Candidate First List News: BJP has announced 195 names for 543 Lok Sabha seats. Apart from Prime Minister Modi, names of 34 Union Ministers have been announced in the list. Two former Chief Ministers have also been given a chance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again contest elections from Varanasi. In the first list, 28 women and 47 youth have been given tickets. 51 seats of UP have been announced in this list. In the first list, 57 candidates are from OBC category. While 27 candidates are from Scheduled Caste. 18 are from Scheduled Tribes.

