DNA: BJP Finalises Lok Sabha Speaker?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 03:16 AM IST

NDA meeting for Lok Sabha Speaker was held yesterday at the residence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Today news came from sources that BJP will keep the post of Speaker with itself...and it has also decided that it will not give the post of Deputy Speaker to any party of NDA, not to the opposition. BJP's Om Birla is again in the race for Speaker. But the party may also surprise with a new face. According to this, TDP can become the deputy speaker.