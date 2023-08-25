trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653664
DNA: Chargesheet against Edelweiss extortion gang in NITIN DESAI death case

|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
DNA: Chargesheet against Edelweiss extortion gang in NITIN DESAI suicide case FIR has been registered against 5 people in connection with the death of Art Director NITIN DESAI. After his post-mortem report came, the reason for his death has been told to be hanging. However, the full report of the post-mortem is yet to come. At present, the police is investigating the matter from different angles. Before taking his life, Nitin had left a recorded suicide message in which he has named 4 people who might have killed him. instigated to do so.
