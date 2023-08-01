trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643436
DNA: Cheating with customers in Maruti-Hyundai showroom

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Some showrooms of India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki are cheating the customers. Maruti Suzuki, which has more than 50 percent share in the country's car market, has more than 3500 stores (Sales Outlets). But many of these stores or say many showrooms are such where rigging is being done in the name of selling cars. Playing with the trust of Indian customers? How would you say now?

