DNA: China's 'anti-India move' in Asian Games

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Chinese officials involved in organizing the Asian Games made several attempts to conspire against the Indian players. Today we will tell you about two such incidents in which an attempt was made to break the morale of Indian players. The whole world knows that at present Indian player Neeraj Chopra is unbeaten in the javelin throw competition. China also knows this. To break the morale of Tokyo Olympic 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, China conspired against him in the Asian Games.
