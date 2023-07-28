trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641402
DNA: DNA test of PM Modi's views on I.N.D.I.A

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Today we will first talk about the two biggest political issues of the country. In which the first is Manipur violence and the second is I.N.D.I.A..... on which today Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrounded and sarcasm all the opposition parties including Congress. Today we will talk about these two aspects of the country's politics.
