DNA: Do you want riots or data in Bihar?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

There were riots in 5 districts of Bihar on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. After which now folk singer Neha Singh Rathore has released 'Ka Ba' Part-2 in Bihar. In which he has taken on stone pelters including Lalu Yadav, CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav. Watch this special report of ours in DNA.