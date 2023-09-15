trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663018
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Farewell to double decker in Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Every day thousands of people travel in double-decker buses in Mumbai. But today the red colored double decker buses are on their last journey. Today the old double-decker bus ran for the last time on the roads of Mumbai. Now these old double-decker buses will not be seen on the roads and will become history. Double-decker buses have been running in Mumbai for about 86 years. Gradually these buses became an important means of transport. A large number of people started traveling in these.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Kiran became an angel for the needy people
play icon2:15
DNA: Kiran became an angel for the needy people
DNA: Emergency alert on mobile phones!
play icon7:4
DNA: Emergency alert on mobile phones!
'Dharm Yudh' on Sanatan, target on Manas, what kind of agenda is set?
play icon34:48
'Dharm Yudh' on Sanatan, target on Manas, what kind of agenda is set?
Anantnag Encounter: Countdown to THE END of terrorists
play icon14:36
Anantnag Encounter: Countdown to THE END of terrorists
Anantnag Encounter: Those heroes returned...but wrapped in the tricolor!
play icon13:6
Anantnag Encounter: Those heroes returned...but wrapped in the tricolor!

Trending Videos

DNA: Kiran became an angel for the needy people
play icon2:15
DNA: Kiran became an angel for the needy people
DNA: Emergency alert on mobile phones!
play icon7:4
DNA: Emergency alert on mobile phones!
'Dharm Yudh' on Sanatan, target on Manas, what kind of agenda is set?
play icon34:48
'Dharm Yudh' on Sanatan, target on Manas, what kind of agenda is set?
Anantnag Encounter: Countdown to THE END of terrorists
play icon14:36
Anantnag Encounter: Countdown to THE END of terrorists
Anantnag Encounter: Those heroes returned...but wrapped in the tricolor!
play icon13:6
Anantnag Encounter: Those heroes returned...but wrapped in the tricolor!
double decker bus in mumbai,Sourabh Raaj Jain,saurabh raj jain,dna with saurabh raj jain,Sourabh Raj Jain,dna with sourabh,dna with sourabh raaj jain,daily news analysis with sourabh raaj jain,sourabh raj jain on zee,Saurabh Jain,saurabh raj jain as krishna,dna with sourabh jain,sourabh raaj jain on dna,Sourabh Raaj Jain show,dna with sourabh raj jain,sourabh raaj jain news show,sourabh raaj jain on zee news,Saurabh Raaj Jain,dna anchor sourabh jain,