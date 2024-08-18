videoDetails

DNA: Government's ultimatum on madrasas!

Aug 18, 2024

Madhya Pradesh government has announced that it will now get all the madrassas in the state verified. Madrassas recognized by the government cannot force children to take religious education. Children who study in madrassa can take religious education only when their parents allow it. Recognition of madrasas teaching non-Muslim children will be cancelled, government grants will also be stopped. Now there has been a controversy over this order on Madrasas of Madhya Pradesh Government.