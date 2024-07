videoDetails

DNA: 'Hamas tunnel' in Kashmir valley

Sonam | Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 02:08 AM IST

Are the terrorists of Jammu and Kashmir also being trained like Hamas terrorists? Pakistan's terrorists had made a hiding place inside the cupboard of a residential house in Chinnigam area of ​​Kulgam. When seen from outside it will appear to be a simple cupboard. There was a place at the bottom of the cupboard where terrorists used to enter and hide.