DNA: Have you seen IQ test of children studying in madrasas?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 02:38 AM IST

Teachers are appointed in madrasas who themselves have not received the necessary training to become teachers. The level of education being given to children in madrasas is against the provisions of the Right to Education Act. The level of education in madrasas is so poor that children are not able to get a healthy environment and better opportunities for development. A child receiving education in a madrasa is deprived of the basic knowledge of the curriculum taught in school.