DNA: Heat wave alert in Himachal Pradesh

Sonam | Updated: May 23, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

Now issuing an alert of heatwave even in the mountains is like a warning. It is extremely hot in the plains. It has become difficult to even go out during the day. The heat is not showing its fierce form only in India...but different countries of the world are also boiling with heat.