DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami

Sonam|Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 02:52 AM IST
Let us show you a wonderful picture..Ramnavami is on 17th April...and on Ramnavami, Surya Abhishek of Lord Shri Ram will take place in the Ram temple. But ZEE NEWS is showing you that picture today itself..

