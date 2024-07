videoDetails

DNA: Horrific video of Flood and Rain!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 02:48 AM IST

Due to heavy rains in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, residential areas were flooded. The people who had come for a walk on the river bank also got stuck there due to the strong flow of water, after which the relief and rescue team rescued the people one by one with the help of a rope. Landslides have created problems in many areas of Uttarakhand.