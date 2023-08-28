trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654871
DNA: How did the Brajmandal Yatra take place without permission? Police surrendered to VHP?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
The Brij Mandal Yatra, which remained incomplete in Nuh on 31st July, was completed today. People of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and some Hindu organizations performed Jalabhishek at Nalheshwar temple and then took out a procession in a bus after heavy security arrangements by the police. Not only did the procession take place, but the police and the administration themselves got the procession completed.
