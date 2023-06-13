NewsVideos
DNA: How many cracks were filled in Joshimath in 6 months?

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Haven't you forgotten Joshimath? Watch in DNA the reality check of the government's 'falling promises' in Joshimath. Exclusive ground report after 6 months from Joshimath, Chardham Yatra stop Joshimath is deserted.

