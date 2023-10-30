trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682208
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Qatar Death Penalty: Qatar has sentenced death penalty to 8 Indian ex-servicemen. Regarding which the Government of India is in action. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the families of 8 Indian citizens and said that the Indian government will take all necessary steps for the release of its citizens. But will this be possible in an Islamic country like Qatar? See in DNA, what option does India have with which India can save its citizens? India has good relations with Qatar's neighboring country Saudi Arabia, so India can ask for help from them.
