DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
PM Modi was abroad for several days and a political controversy arose in the country regarding the inauguration of the new building of Parliament. As soon as he landed at the Delhi airport this morning, the PM tried to hold up a mirror to the opposition parties, who have announced a boycott of the May 28 event.

