DNA: India rejects US Religious freedom report

Sonam | Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 02:56 AM IST

America is a country that interferes in the internal issues of countries around the world. Every year America brings out a report on religious freedom. The sole purpose of this report is to tarnish the image of India. Once again America has described religious freedom in India as a threat due to a biased, special agenda. Today we will analyze this biased religious knowledge of America and show it a mirror.