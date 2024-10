videoDetails

DNA: 'Inflation bomb' exploded on Diwali

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 02:18 AM IST

Diwali has arrived and while you must have done your shopping for Diwali, many of you must have thought that this time Diwali is going to be more expensive than ever before..be it gold-silver or sweets...people have had to spend more. This means that this Diwali is not at all economical. Even making food is expensive because the prices of everything from oil to vegetables are skyrocketing. Dry fruits have also become very expensive on Diwali.