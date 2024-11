videoDetails

DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 16, 2024, 01:42 AM IST

Yogi Adityanath’s slogan ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ has stirred controversy in Maharashtra’s Mahayuti alliance. Ajit Pawar’s open criticism hints at cracks within the alliance, but is this part of a larger political strategy? We decode the political maneuvering behind this narrative.