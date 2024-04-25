Advertisement
DNA: Is your car insurance fake?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 12:22 AM IST
We will talk about those 10 crore drivers who insure their vehicles every year. 10 to 15 days before the end of the insurance, you start getting calls from different companies. Every company claims that its insurance is good and cheap, but scammers are cheating people by luring them into the trap of this cheap price. Today in this analysis we will tell you about the complete modus operandi of scammers and will also tell you how you can avoid it.

