DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
Israel Hamas War Update: Even though this war of Israel is necessary for the end of Hamas, which many people also believe, but every war also has a cost. Which has to be borne by the common citizens of those countries which fight wars. The same is happening in the war between Israel and Hamas. Be it Israel or Gaza Strip, the pictures of human tragedy on both sides are shocking. Amidst the Israel-Hamas war, PM Modi said that the entire world is struggling with terrorism.
