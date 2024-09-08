Advertisement
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 02:26 AM IST
Several Meitei villages in Manipur are living in fear because they are being attacked with rockets similar to Hamas. Just like the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas fires long-range rockets on Israel, the Kuki terrorists in Manipur are launching long-range rocket attacks on Meitei villages. The question is, how did these Kuki terrorists get such high-tech and dangerous weapons? And the fear is, how will they be controlled?

