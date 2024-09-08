videoDetails
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
Several Meitei villages in Manipur are living in fear because they are being attacked with rockets similar to Hamas. Just like the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas fires long-range rockets on Israel, the Kuki terrorists in Manipur are launching long-range rocket attacks on Meitei villages. The question is, how did these Kuki terrorists get such high-tech and dangerous weapons? And the fear is, how will they be controlled?