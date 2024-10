videoDetails

DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 02:08 AM IST

The impact of Lawrence Bishnoi’s threats has now taken a U-turn. Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, YouTuber Nadeem Ali, and critic KRK were initially unafraid of Bishnoi’s gang but have since changed their stance. After challenging the notorious gang, their attitudes shifted dramatically. Watch how their bold claims transformed after the reality of the threat set in.