DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:24 PM IST

Monday is a cause of fear for people all over the world. After taking full enjoyment of 2 days off, when on Sunday night one remembers that tomorrow is Monday, a strange stir starts in the mind. Now the Guinness Book of World Records has declared Monday as the worst day of the whole week.