Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2764081
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Mount Everest's highest camp is littered with frozen garbage

Sonam|Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
DNA: Work of bringing down the garbage left by the climbers is being done by Sherpas of Nepal. The Nepal government started the cleaning campaign from 11 April this year. Since then, the team of cleaners has brought down 11 tons of garbage from Mount Everest. 4 dead bodies and 1 skeleton have also been removed... Sherpas say that there may still be 40 to 50 tons of garbage in South Col... which will take many years to clean. Imagine, the place where not a single human was seen before. The place where only white snow was visible. Now humans and garbage have taken over it.

All Videos

DNA: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's remarks on 'need to spread Islam among non-Muslims
Play Icon06:07
DNA: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's remarks on 'need to spread Islam among non-Muslims
DNA: Amarnath's Shiva Lingam melting fast amid heatwave
Play Icon03:08
DNA: Amarnath's Shiva Lingam melting fast amid heatwave
6 storey building collapses in Surat
Play Icon04:32
6 storey building collapses in Surat
Watch Inside story of Baba Sakar's statement
Play Icon09:15
Watch Inside story of Baba Sakar's statement
Around 4 Terrorists shot dead in Jammu-Kashmir's Kulgam
Play Icon03:16
Around 4 Terrorists shot dead in Jammu-Kashmir's Kulgam

Trending Videos

DNA: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's remarks on 'need to spread Islam among non-Muslims
play icon6:7
DNA: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's remarks on 'need to spread Islam among non-Muslims
DNA: Amarnath's Shiva Lingam melting fast amid heatwave
play icon3:8
DNA: Amarnath's Shiva Lingam melting fast amid heatwave
6 storey building collapses in Surat
play icon4:32
6 storey building collapses in Surat
Watch Inside story of Baba Sakar's statement
play icon9:15
Watch Inside story of Baba Sakar's statement
Around 4 Terrorists shot dead in Jammu-Kashmir's Kulgam
play icon3:16
Around 4 Terrorists shot dead in Jammu-Kashmir's Kulgam