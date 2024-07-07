videoDetails

DNA: Mount Everest's highest camp is littered with frozen garbage

Sonam | Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

DNA: Work of bringing down the garbage left by the climbers is being done by Sherpas of Nepal. The Nepal government started the cleaning campaign from 11 April this year. Since then, the team of cleaners has brought down 11 tons of garbage from Mount Everest. 4 dead bodies and 1 skeleton have also been removed... Sherpas say that there may still be 40 to 50 tons of garbage in South Col... which will take many years to clean. Imagine, the place where not a single human was seen before. The place where only white snow was visible. Now humans and garbage have taken over it.