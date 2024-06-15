Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2757735
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: National anthem made mandatory at morning assembly in J&K schools

Sonam|Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has given instructions to make singing the national anthem mandatory in the morning in all schools of the Union Territory. Now every day during the morning assembly in the schools of Jammu and Kashmir, teachers will also talk with the students on general knowledge, mental health, environment and career of the students. So that the students do not face any kind of problem in future, the knowledge of the students also increases and their character is also built. What did National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah say on this today?

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Senior RSS leader attacks BJP
Play Icon44:25
Taal Thok Ke: Senior RSS leader attacks BJP
DNA: Army gets Nagastra-1
Play Icon02:22
DNA: Army gets Nagastra-1
DNA: 3D darshan of Kashi Vishwanath!
Play Icon01:42
DNA: 3D darshan of Kashi Vishwanath!
DNA: What is Modi's agenda in Italy?
Play Icon02:06
DNA: What is Modi's agenda in Italy?
DNA: India's new 'Brahmastra'..
Play Icon01:09
DNA: India's new 'Brahmastra'..

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Senior RSS leader attacks BJP
play icon44:25
Taal Thok Ke: Senior RSS leader attacks BJP
DNA: Army gets Nagastra-1
play icon2:22
DNA: Army gets Nagastra-1
DNA: 3D darshan of Kashi Vishwanath!
play icon1:42
DNA: 3D darshan of Kashi Vishwanath!
DNA: What is Modi's agenda in Italy?
play icon2:6
DNA: What is Modi's agenda in Italy?
DNA: India's new 'Brahmastra'..
play icon1:9
DNA: India's new 'Brahmastra'..