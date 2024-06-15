videoDetails

DNA: National anthem made mandatory at morning assembly in J&K schools

Sonam | Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 12:16 AM IST

The School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has given instructions to make singing the national anthem mandatory in the morning in all schools of the Union Territory. Now every day during the morning assembly in the schools of Jammu and Kashmir, teachers will also talk with the students on general knowledge, mental health, environment and career of the students. So that the students do not face any kind of problem in future, the knowledge of the students also increases and their character is also built. What did National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah say on this today?