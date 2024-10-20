Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2809261https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-non-veg-fraud-in-a-veg-restaurant-2809261.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 02:32 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Just think about it, a restaurant says...veg restaurant and serves non veg food inside...this thing does not end here...the owner of that restaurant applies tilak to deceive people so that he looks like a Hindu....but later it is revealed that he is a Muslim...the question is why is it so....what is the problem in revealing your identity and is this not food jihad by hiding the identity....all these allegations have been put on a restaurant in Kanpur.....and after that bulldozer action was taken on the restaurant.

All Videos

DNA: Muslims React to Bahraich Bulldozer Action!
Play Icon07:42
DNA: Muslims React to Bahraich Bulldozer Action!
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
Play Icon08:48
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA: What's happening in Nitish Kumar's Bihar?
Play Icon04:16
DNA: What's happening in Nitish Kumar's Bihar?
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
Play Icon04:20
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
Taal Thok Ke: Hindu vs Muslim debate erupts over encounter!
Play Icon45:56
Taal Thok Ke: Hindu vs Muslim debate erupts over encounter!

Trending Videos

DNA: Muslims React to Bahraich Bulldozer Action!
play icon7:42
DNA: Muslims React to Bahraich Bulldozer Action!
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
play icon8:48
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA: What's happening in Nitish Kumar's Bihar?
play icon4:16
DNA: What's happening in Nitish Kumar's Bihar?
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
play icon4:20
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
Taal Thok Ke: Hindu vs Muslim debate erupts over encounter!
play icon45:56
Taal Thok Ke: Hindu vs Muslim debate erupts over encounter!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK