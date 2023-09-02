trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656585
DNA: 'Organ donation' changed the lives of 4 people, Suresh gave life to 4 people even after death

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 12:44 AM IST
DNA: In Delhi, the relatives of a rickshaw puller have set a unique example, the relatives of the rickshaw puller have done the work of changing the lives of 4 people by donating their organs after his death. Please tell that Suresh was admitted to the trauma center of AIIMS after the accident, after which the doctors there declared Suresh brain dead. The doctors advised organ donation to his family, which was accepted by the family, the doctors saved the lives of four people with his donated organs.
