DNA: Pakistan's link with Kanhaiya Lal's murder?

Two people who have been arrested for the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, one of the accused is named Mohammad Riyaz Attari, who hails from Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. According to the police, Riyaz had also taken training to become a terrorist by going to Pakistan via Nepal.

|Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 12:52 AM IST
Two people who have been arrested for the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, one of the accused is named Mohammad Riyaz Attari, who hails from Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. According to the police, Riyaz had also taken training to become a terrorist by going to Pakistan via Nepal.

