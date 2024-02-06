trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718142
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill

Sonam|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 02:30 AM IST
In the biggest recruitment and competitive examination in the country, no one can guarantee that the paper will not be leaked. There is hardly any state left in the country where no paper has ever been leaked. Nor is there any competitive exam left which is free from the paper leak mafia. It seems as if competitive exams and paper leaks go hand in hand. Efforts and promises to end this Nexus are made again and again...but the paper leak shows no signs of stopping. Because paper leaking in our country has now taken the form of an organized industry. Whose black market size is thousands of crores of rupees.

