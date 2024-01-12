trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709100
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Sonam|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 11:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present as the host at the Pran Pratishtha program on January 22 in Ayodhya Ram Mandir. That means he will be present in the main functions related to Ramlala pran pratishtha ceremony. This is why he will have to follow certain rules as per the scriptures for the next 11 days.

All Videos

DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
Play Icon4:13
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
Know all about US-UK Operation Midnight in Yemen
Play Icon7:14
Know all about US-UK Operation Midnight in Yemen
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
Play Icon13:57
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
Zee News' Operation D leads to huge impact on Fake Medicines Scam
Play Icon1:29
Zee News' Operation D leads to huge impact on Fake Medicines Scam
Politics intensifies on Ram Temple in Ayodhya
Play Icon9:19
Politics intensifies on Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Trending Videos

DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
play icon4:13
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
Know all about US-UK Operation Midnight in Yemen
play icon7:14
Know all about US-UK Operation Midnight in Yemen
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
play icon13:57
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
Zee News' Operation D leads to huge impact on Fake Medicines Scam
play icon1:29
Zee News' Operation D leads to huge impact on Fake Medicines Scam
Politics intensifies on Ram Temple in Ayodhya
play icon9:19
Politics intensifies on Ram Temple in Ayodhya
DNA Video,pm modi 11 days fast,PM Modi,PM Narendra Modi,pm modi speech today,PM Modi speech,pm modi latest speech,Narendra Modi,pm modi speech latest,pm narendra modi speech,pm modi keeps 11 days fast,pm modi to observe 11 days fast,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,pm modi 11 day fast,modi live news,modi to observe 11 days fast,pm modi11 days fasting,Ram Mandir,ram mandir pran pratishtha,Ayodhya,pran pratishtha,ram mandir pran pratishtha updates,