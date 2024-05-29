videoDetails

DNA: PM Modi's plan after Election Campaign

Sonam | Updated: May 29, 2024, 12:40 AM IST

Prime Minister Modi went to Bengal today, and after two rallies he held a mega road show on a historic route in Kolkata. While Modi was in North Kolkata, before him Mamata Banerjee had gone out to campaign for TMC in South Kolkata today. The 9 seats in Bengal where voting is taking place in the seventh round, all these seats were won by TMC in 2019. ..BJP's score on this was zero. After the end of election campaign on 30th May, Prime Minister Modi will stay in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu till 1st June.