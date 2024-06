videoDetails

DNA: Rahul Gandhi to be Leader Of Opposition, His First Constitutional Role

Sonam | Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

DNA: After the meeting of I.N.D.I.A alliance, Rahul Gandhi has been elected as the leader of opposition. Before this, the biggest news is coming on the speaker election where according to sources, YSRCP will support Om Birla. YSRCP is with NDA in the speaker election. Let us tell you that YSRCP has 4 MPs in the Lok Sabha.