DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu

Sonam|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
Today, Flying Squad of Election Commission has searched Rahul Gandhi's helicopter in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu. The Election Commission is saying that this is routine. But Congress is saying that if the Election Commission has courage then it should show it by searching the helicopter of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. So can the Election Commission search the Prime Minister's helicopter? Today we will explain this question with an example. And will also investigate whether the search of Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was selective?

