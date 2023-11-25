trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691991
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
Riots broke out on Thursday night in Ireland, the fourteenth happiest country in the world according to the World Happiness Index. These riots took place in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. Throughout the night the rioters set fire to various places in the city and vandalized shops. An attacker attacked some children with a knife outside a school in Dublin in which three children suffered serious injuries.
