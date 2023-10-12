trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674152
DNA: Russia's decision on Israel war surprised everyone!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Israel Palestine War Updates: The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas is moving towards a major conflict. There have been rocket attacks on Israel from Lebanon and Syria, to which Israel has also responded. America has deployed its WARSHIP and more than 100 fighter planes near the Gaza Strip to help Israel. Russia's decision on Israel war has surprised everyone. See in DNA why Putin is in favor of Palestine?
