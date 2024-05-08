Advertisement
DNA: Sam Pitroda steps down as Indian Overseas Congress chief

Sonam|Updated: May 08, 2024, 11:56 PM IST
Sam Pitroda Resigns: Sam Pitroda Resigns: Indian Overseas Congress President Sam Pitroda has resigned. After all, why did Sam Pitroda resign? Actually, Sam Pitroda had given a controversial statement saying that the people of the East look like Chinese and South Indians Look Like Africans. The Congress party was very angry with the controversial statement of Sam Pitroda. The Congress party seems to be under siege due to Sam Pitroda's statement amid the Lok Sabha elections.

