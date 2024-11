videoDetails

Blast triggers fire at Indian Oil Corporation refinery in Gujarat Vadodara

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 09:56 AM IST

Gujarat Vadodara Fire: How did the blast happen in Indian Oil Refinery? Terrifying video. Big news from Vadodara, Gujarat. Two people died in fire at IOCL refinery. Efforts are on to control the massive fire. The refinery caught fire yesterday evening. The fire broke out after a loud explosion