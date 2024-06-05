videoDetails
DNA: Sanjay Raut made a big claim before Modi's oath
After resigning, the first meeting of the largest party NDA was held at the Prime Minister's residence. In this, decisions related to government formation were taken. According to sources, a claim to form the government can be made soon. On behalf of JDU and TDP, Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have also submitted their letter of support. A meeting of India Alliance was also held this evening. This meeting took place at the house of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut made a big claim and said that he will form the government when he gets a chance.