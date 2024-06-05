Advertisement
DNA: Sanjay Raut made a big claim before Modi's oath

Sonam|Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 10:46 PM IST
After resigning, the first meeting of the largest party NDA was held at the Prime Minister's residence. In this, decisions related to government formation were taken. According to sources, a claim to form the government can be made soon. On behalf of JDU and TDP, Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have also submitted their letter of support. A meeting of India Alliance was also held this evening. This meeting took place at the house of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut made a big claim and said that he will form the government when he gets a chance.

