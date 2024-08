videoDetails

DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

Can you imagine that some policemen will beat up an Indian Army Jawan and force him to say that police is big, army is small and Indian Police is the father of Indian Army. This shameful act happened in a police station in Jaipur. After which Rajyavarthan Singh Rathore reprimanded the police officers.