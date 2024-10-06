Advertisement
DNA: The biggest action of 2024 against Naxalites

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 06, 2024, 02:18 AM IST
The country's security forces have launched a massive attack on the Naxalites.. 31 Naxalites have been killed in Dantewada within about 120 minutes. The security forces now do not want to spare those who wage a campaign against the country under any circumstances.. that is why such operations are being conducted from time to time.. After the big Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh, Home Minister Amit Shah has also called an important meeting.. so that Naxalism can be eradicated from its roots.

