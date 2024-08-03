videoDetails

DNA: 'Toll tax is not a compulsion, it is necessary'

Sonam | Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 02:06 AM IST

This is a special campaign of Zee News whose name is Toll Tax is not a compulsion, it is necessary. Today, in this campaign, we will take you to such a road in Bihar, where till a few years ago people used to think a hundred times before going. This road goes from Patna towards Bakhtiyarpur. The distance between the two cities is only 50 kilometers. There was a time when people could cover this distance in 3 to 4 hours. Today, they reach their destination in 30 minutes via toll road. This is the magic of toll road.