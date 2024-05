videoDetails

DNA: Traffic Jam on 'Mount Everest' !

Sonam | Updated: May 27, 2024, 11:44 PM IST

Many videos of the traffic jam on Mount Everest are going viral on social media...in which a long queue of climbers is seen on the peaks of Everest. There is no space left even to set foot on Everest...Climbers are standing in a line holding a rope on a very narrow path...Climbers are waiting for the traffic jam on Everest to open.