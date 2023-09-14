trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662504
DNA: Tribute to the martyrdom of brave men

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Be it DSP Humayun Bhat of Kashmir, Colonel Manpreet Singh of Punjab or Major Ashish of Haryana...these brave men have sacrificed themselves for the pride of this country and have left for their last journey...their names They will be recorded forever in the pages of history… their stories of bravery will be remembered for ages… but there are many things which will soon be forgotten…
