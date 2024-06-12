Advertisement
DNA: Uproar over Mohan Bhagwat's statement?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 03:04 AM IST
The election results have come. And the cabinet of Modi government 3.0 has started working. But now Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat has presented his analysis on the election results. Mohan Bhagwat gave a speech at an RSS program in Nagpur on Monday. He said that the Sangh does not get involved in the analysis of election results. But after that Bhagwat openly expressed his opinion on elections, politics and the attitude of political parties.

