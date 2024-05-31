videoDetails

DNA: Value of Rs 10 note is Rs 6.90 lakh!

Sonam | Updated: May 31, 2024, 01:58 AM IST

Bank notes of many countries around the world were auctioned in London. Years old notes of different countries were sold in this auction. Two Indian notes of Rs 10 each were also auctioned in the auction. The bid for these two Indian notes was expected to go up to Rs 2.7 lakh...but you will be surprised to know. Out of these, one note of Rs 10 was sold for Rs 6 lakh 90 thousand and the other note was sold for Rs 5 lakh 80 thousand. That means two Indian Rs 10 notes were sold for Rs 12.7 lakh.