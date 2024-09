videoDetails

DNA: Waqf land was not given by BJP, RSS - Owaisi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 01:54 AM IST

The central government may have sent the Waqf Board Bill to the JPC, but the battle on this issue is still going on. AIMIM chief Owaisi, who claims to be the leader of Muslims, has opened a front from Hyderabad. Owaisi is now claiming that the Waqf lands belong to his ancestors.